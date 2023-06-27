 Back To Top
National

Assembly speaker expresses gratitude to Korean War veterans in New Zealand

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2023 - 11:33       Updated : Jun 27, 2023 - 11:33
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo shakes hands with a Korean War veteran before an event held at a hotel in New Zealand on Monday. (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo shakes hands with a Korean War veteran before an event held at a hotel in New Zealand on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with New Zealand veterans of the Korean War during a visit to Auckland and expressed gratitude for their sacrifices, his office said Tuesday.

During the meeting held at a hotel, Kim noted that more than 6,000 New Zealanders fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 war when New Zealand's population was less than 2 million and the two countries had no diplomatic relations.

"South Korea will continue to strive for world peace and prosperity with the friendly country of New Zealand so that your dedication is not in vain," Kim said during the meeting with about 10 war veterans invited to the event on Monday.

He said that South Korea was able to come this far thanks to the "noble sacrifice and dedication" of young Kiwis who "lent a helping hand" and fought for South Korea on the front lines of the war even before the two countries established diplomatic relations.

One of the war veterans, who went to the western port city of Incheon, said he had mixed feelings to see a country in ruins grow into the developed nation it is now. Another bereaved family member of a veteran said she is planning to visit South Korea next month.

The event was also attended by Reps. Seo Sam-seok and Yang Ki-dae of the main opposition Democratic Party as well as South Korean Ambassador to New Zealand Kim Chang-sik and Consul-General to Auckland Kim In-taek. (Yonhap)

