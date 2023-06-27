 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on weak techs ahead of Powell remarks

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2023 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 27, 2023 - 09:41
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, driven by a decline in big tech companies, as investors wait to hear what US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say about monetary policy at a forum this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 9.59 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,572.61 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors have remained cautious after Powell said last week that US interest rates will need to be raised once or twice more this year, dampening hopes for the beginning of interest rate cuts.

Eyes are on what Powell will say about the Fed's hawkish monetary tightening and the economy feared to go into recession as he is due to appear at a forum in Portugal on Wednesday.

Kospi's tech heavyweights echoed the losses of their US peers on Wall Street on Monday, with Samsung Electronics slipping 0.4 percent and top battery maker LG Energy Solution falling 1.4 percent.

Battery components maker Posco Future M dipped nearly 3 percent.

Auto stocks gained. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.8 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia rose 0.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,307.20 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., down 0.9 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114