National

Yoon eyes major reshuffle in key positions

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 15:02       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 15:02
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is poised to conduct a wide-ranging reshuffle of ministers and vice ministers, possibly this week, following his return from France and Vietnam, according to sources and local reports on Monday.

The sources expressed a strong expectation that secretary-level officials in the presidential office, who were instrumental in helping Yoon manage state affairs, will be appointed to government ministries. Nearly half of the 19 ministries are anticipated to undergo personnel changes soon.

The appointment of the head of Korea Communications Commission, the media regulatory agency, is anticipated to be decided on this week.

Former KCC Chairman Han Sang-hyuk was indicted over allegations he manipulated the score for TV Chosun, a right-leaning broadcaster, under the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration. Han is accused of appointing a civic group member who had campaigned against TV Chosun as evaluator and acquiescing to the manipulation of the broadcaster’s evaluation score.

Lee Dong-kwan, Yoon’s special adviser for external relations, is rumored to be lined up to succeed Han. The presidential office believes that the controversy involving Lee’s son has been adequately addressed. He has faced criticism for allegedly trying to cover up his son's high school bullying to facilitate his admission into a prestigious university. According to a statement from a victim at Hana Academy Seoul, his son reportedly forced the victim to hit his head against a desk 300 times in 2012, but no school violence committee was convened.

The appointment of the head of the KCC could be delayed if the opposition parties maintain their objections to Lee during the confirmation hearing.

At the ministerial level, Unification Minister Kwon Yong-se, a four-term lawmaker, hinted recently at plans to return to the People Power Party, potentially leaving his current position vacant ahead of next year's general election in April.

Kim Yeong-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, and Rep. Jeong Kyung-hee of the People Power Party, are being discussed as likely candidates to replace Kwon.

Yoon is likely to appoint a new head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission as the term of current chairperson Jeon Hyun-hee is set to end Tuesday.

Kim Hong-il, a lawyer at Sejong Law Firm and a former head of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and Busan High Prosecutor's Office, is a likely candidate. Kim served as the chair of the special committee for fact-finding political work during the 2021 election campaign when Yoon was the presidential candidate.

Despite the recent personnel scandal within the National Intelligence Service, its chief, Kim Kyou-hyun, is expected to retain his position. Earlier this month, Kim made headlines by reshuffling 10 roles, including the NIS's first-level department head.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting an NIS employee close to Kim may have unduly influenced personnel affairs. Upon learning of the allegation, President Yoon dismissed Kim's aide and put five newly promoted high-ranking NIS officials on standby.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
