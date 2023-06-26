'Majlis’ invite Seoulites to experience Arabic culture

An Arabian Days and Nights event in Seoul is inviting Seoulites to take a seat at their 'majlis' and relax with some Arabic culture.
Co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society, the Embassy of Qatar, and Hyundai Department Store's Trade Center Store, Arabian Days and Nights showcases highlights of Arabic culture.
Translating roughly as "sitting room" majlis are areas for entertaining guests and are included on UNESCO's intangible world heritage list.
Mosque lamps and carpets are among the cultural items on show.
Majlis symbolize intercultural dialogue, and Chafik Rachadi, dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Seoul and Moroccan ambassador, said he hoped the event would foster friendship and create a wider network among Koreans and Arabs across various sectors.
Over the weekend, the event hosted performances of traditional Arabic instruments, followed by a live DJ set.
Staff members dressed in traditional Arab costumes introduce visitors to Arab culture and create an immersive atmosphere.
The event runs until Friday.