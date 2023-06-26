 Back To Top
National

'Majlis' invite Seoulites to experience Arabic culture

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 13:36       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 13:54
Majlis will be open at Arabian Days and Nights in southern Seoul until Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Majlis will be open at Arabian Days and Nights in southern Seoul until Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

An Arabian Days and Nights event in Seoul is inviting Seoulites to take a seat at their 'majlis' and relax with some Arabic culture.

Co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society, the Embassy of Qatar, and Hyundai Department Store's Trade Center Store, Arabian Days and Nights showcases highlights of Arabic culture.

Translating roughly as "sitting room" majlis are areas for entertaining guests and are included on UNESCO's intangible world heritage list.

Qatari Ambassador to Korea Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Hamar(second from left) introduces Majlis and peculiar aspects of Qatari culture to guests at Arabian Days & Nights event in southern Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Qatari Ambassador to Korea Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Hamar(second from left) introduces Majlis and peculiar aspects of Qatari culture to guests at Arabian Days & Nights event in southern Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Mosque lamps and carpets are among the cultural items on show.

Majlis symbolize intercultural dialogue, and Chafik Rachadi, dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Seoul and Moroccan ambassador, said he hoped the event would foster friendship and create a wider network among Koreans and Arabs across various sectors.

Visitors experience Majlis and Qatari culture showcased at Arabian Days & Nights in southern Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Visitors experience Majlis and Qatari culture showcased at Arabian Days & Nights in southern Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Over the weekend, the event hosted performances of traditional Arabic instruments, followed by a live DJ set.

Staff members dressed in traditional Arab costumes introduce visitors to Arab culture and create an immersive atmosphere.

The event runs until Friday.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
