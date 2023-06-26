'Majlis’ invite Seoulites to experience Arabic culture

Majlis will be open at Arabian Days and Nights in southern Seoul until Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

An Arabian Days and Nights event in Seoul is inviting Seoulites to take a seat at their 'majlis' and relax with some Arabic culture.

Co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society, the Embassy of Qatar, and Hyundai Department Store's Trade Center Store, Arabian Days and Nights showcases highlights of Arabic culture.

Translating roughly as "sitting room" majlis are areas for entertaining guests and are included on UNESCO's intangible world heritage list.