 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

US continues to urge China to act on N. Korea with broader, longer view: Kirby

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 10:38       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 10:38
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The United States continues to urge China to use its influence over North Korea to stop the North's illegal weapons development programs, a White House official said Friday.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, also suggested that the North's weapons programs would eventually hurt China's own interests down the road.

"We know that Beijing has influence in Pyongyang and we continue to urge them to use that influence. We continue to urge them to actually implement the U.N. (Security Council) sanctions that have long been in place, and we continue to urge China to take a broader, longer view here," he told a White House press briefing.

Kirby made the remark when asked about China's reported warning that it will stop cooperating on North Korea issues unless US President Joe Biden apologizes for his recent description of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator."

Biden on Thursday said he will stand by his remarks about the Chinese leader.

"The president was very clear yesterday that he will continue to speak forthrightly and bluntly about the challenges that we face with the PRC," said Kirby, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

He reiterated the need for all countries, including China, to address the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

"The challenges that are presented by North Korea is burgeoning program, both their ballistic missile program and nuclear ambitions," he told the press briefing. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114