[One with Nature] Escape summer heat deep in the valley at Mureunggyegok

People enjoy cold, flowing water to beat the scorching heat at Mureung Valley in Donghae, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

DONGHAE, Gangwon Province -- Before “hocance” -- a one- or two-night luxury hotel stay -- took hold, many Koreans made their summer getaways at valleys.

Air-conditioning and megasize swimming pools are no match for the cool wind blowing through the valley and soothing sounds of the bubbling stream.

Mureunggyegok, or Mureung Valley, is known as a paradise -- lying between Dutasan and Cheongoksan -- where the gods used to live in Korean folklore.

A light stroll from the entrance leads you to a stunning granite valley, with unique rock formations and cliffs, making visitors feel like they have been brought into a different world.

The valley was visited by many “seonbi” -- or Korean literati -- in the Goryeo period (918-1392), who paid tribute to the nature of Mureunggyegok by engraving poems into the rock face.