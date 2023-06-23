In seventh run, Musical 'Mozart!' returns with all new faces

The cast of "Mozart!" performs during a press conference Wednesday at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (Yonhao)

Musical "Mozart!" has returned for its seventh run in South Korea since its premiere in 2010. The musical follows the struggles of the genius composer and pianist until his death.

EXO member Suho, musical actor Lee Hae-jun, N.Flying member Yoo Hwe-seung and singer Kim Hee-jae, who makes his musical theater debut, will take turns in the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

All four actors portraying Mozart are making their debut in the role.

"The director and I expected a lot of work to do because this is the first time all actors for the role of Wolfgang are new. Despite being actors with different backgrounds and activities in their respective fields, they had understanding and sharing the basic musical elements so the experience was very smooth," Kim Moon-jeong, who has joined the show as music director since the second run in 2011, told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.