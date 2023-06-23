 Back To Top
Entertainment

In seventh run, Musical 'Mozart!' returns with all new faces

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 17:52

The cast of
The cast of "Mozart!" performs during a press conference Wednesday at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (Yonhao)

Musical "Mozart!" has returned for its seventh run in South Korea since its premiere in 2010. The musical follows the struggles of the genius composer and pianist until his death.

EXO member Suho, musical actor Lee Hae-jun, N.Flying member Yoo Hwe-seung and singer Kim Hee-jae, who makes his musical theater debut, will take turns in the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

All four actors portraying Mozart are making their debut in the role.

"The director and I expected a lot of work to do because this is the first time all actors for the role of Wolfgang are new. Despite being actors with different backgrounds and activities in their respective fields, they had understanding and sharing the basic musical elements so the experience was very smooth," Kim Moon-jeong, who has joined the show as music director since the second run in 2011, told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

Actors of musical
Actors of musical "Mozart!" perform during a press conference on Wednesday at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (Yonhao)

Originally an Austrian musical written in German, the book and lyrics were written by Michael Kunze and the music and arrangements were composed by Sylvester Levay.

The Korean version, introduced by EMK Musical, is the most successful edition, returning to the stage most frequently and for the longest time among all editions, including the original Austrian version that ran from 1999 to 2001.

The musical runs until Aug. 22 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. Ticket prices range from 70,000 won to 170,000 won.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
