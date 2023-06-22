 Back To Top
Business

KB holds town hall meeting for foreign employees

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 18:02       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 18:02

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (fifth from the left in the front row) poses for a photo with the foreign employees attending the town hall meeting event in Korea organized by KB Financial Group on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (fifth from the left in the front row) poses for a photo with the foreign employees attending the town hall meeting event in Korea organized by KB Financial Group on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group is hosting a networking event in Korea from Monday to Friday this week with 106 selected employees from overseas.

The employees are from the group's five subsidiaries -- KB Bank, KB Securities, KB Insurance, KB Kookmin Card, and KB Capital -- based in 14 different countries.

The invited employees are participating in programs including town hall meetings with the chairman, special meetings organized by each subsidiary and Korean cultural experience programs.

In particular, during the town hall meeting held on Thursday, discussions took place with the financial group’s chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo on topics such as KB Financial Group's global business management strategy and competitiveness enhancement.

"The driving force behind KB Financial Group's enhanced competitiveness in the global market is every one of you, who possess expertise in your respective roles and put forth your best efforts,” Yoon said during the town hall meeting.

Since 2016, this networking event has been held annually, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been conducted online since 2020.

This is the first in-person event in three years.

As of March, KB Financial Group operates in 14 different countries, with a local workforce exceeding 24,000 employees.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
