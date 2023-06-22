 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

UN aviation organization adopts resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 11:39
International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters in Montreal, Canada (ICAO)
International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters in Montreal, Canada (ICAO)

The International Civil Aviation Organization has unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing North Korea's missile provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The UN agency's governing body also urgently called on Pyongyang to comply strictly with the provisions of the 1944 Chicago Convention, which outlines the key principles for global aviation, at a session in Montreal, Canada, earlier this week.

During the meeting, the ICAO voiced its concerns over the North's recent missile launches, saying they pose a "serious risk" to international civil aviation and represent a "complete disregard" of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"The ICAO council's decision shows the firm commitment of the international community that it will not tolerate North Korea's violation of international norms that threaten the safety of civil aviation," the ministry said.

The resolution comes after Salvatore Sciacchitano, the president of the ICAO council, sent a letter to North Korean authorities last month calling for an end to Pyongyang's provocations, including the launch of a military spy satellite the recalcitrant country has vowed to put into orbit to monitor US military activities. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114