UN aviation organization adopts resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

The International Civil Aviation Organization has unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing North Korea's missile provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The UN agency's governing body also urgently called on Pyongyang to comply strictly with the provisions of the 1944 Chicago Convention, which outlines the key principles for global aviation, at a session in Montreal, Canada, earlier this week.

During the meeting, the ICAO voiced its concerns over the North's recent missile launches, saying they pose a "serious risk" to international civil aviation and represent a "complete disregard" of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"The ICAO council's decision shows the firm commitment of the international community that it will not tolerate North Korea's violation of international norms that threaten the safety of civil aviation," the ministry said.

The resolution comes after Salvatore Sciacchitano, the president of the ICAO council, sent a letter to North Korean authorities last month calling for an end to Pyongyang's provocations, including the launch of a military spy satellite the recalcitrant country has vowed to put into orbit to monitor US military activities. (Yonhap)