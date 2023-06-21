Kiaf Seoul 2023 gears up for second collaboration with Frieze Seoul

Some 210 galleries from 20 countries will be participating in South Korea’s long-running international art fair Kiaf Seoul this year. The 22nd edition will kick off on Sept. 6 at Coex, southern Seoul along with global art fair Frieze Seoul.

Galleries joining the fair for the first time include Denny Gallery and The Hole in New York, Galerie Marguo in Paris, Galerie Thomas in Munich, Lucie Chang Fine Arts in Hong Kong, Tuesday to Friday in Valencia and Triumph Gallery in Beijing.

Some leading galleries in South Korea such as Gallery Hyundai, Kukje Gallery, Arario Gallery and Hakgojae Gallery will return for the upcoming edition. They will be joined by returning international galleries Peres Projects Berlin, Galleria Continua, Whitestone Gallery and Ora-Ora.

It is the second year of collaboration between Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul. Early bird tickets went on sale Monday at 20 percent off full price tickets.

“Kiaf Seoul has a long history as the largest art fair in South Korea. We gained huge attention globally for working together with Frieze Seoul. I hope the collaboration is successful this year as it was last year,” said Hwang Dal-seung, president of the Galleries Association of Korea, at the meeting with international press in Seoul, Tuesday.

Visitors are required to specify the date and time of their visit when purchasing tickets to ensure a “comfortable environment” at the fairs, according to Kiaf Seoul. Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul together attracted more than 70,000 people last year to the exhibition venue in southern Seoul.

While Kiaf Plus was held at the nearby Setec convention center as a satellite art fair of Kiaf Seoul, this year the show will run as a section of Kiaf Seoul dedicated to 32 emerging galleries.

Ahead of the art fair, Kiaf Seoul has launched the first ever Kiaf Membership program, offering VIP tickets to Kiaf Seoul and a variety of art programs organized by the association.

Kiaf Seoul was launched in 2002 by the Galleries Association of Korea.