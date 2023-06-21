Ministry vows to combat false ads, irregularities in private education

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said Wednesday the ministry will start accepting reports on irregularities in the private education industry, including speculations that former test examiners provided private academies with insider information about the national college entrance exam as well as false advertising, as part of education reforms aimed at reducing the nation‘s heavy reliance on private education.

Announcing a set of measures to strengthen public education in Korea, the government will seek to enhance teachers’ rights and ensure that students have a basic level of scholastic ability, which it believes deteriorated over the last three years.

The ministry is set to roll out specific measures to reduce private education expenses next week.

Regarding concerns over the ministry‘s recent drive to adjust the level of difficulty of the nation’s college entrance exam, the Suneung, by excluding so-called “killer questions,” Lee said he “strongly believes” that the decision will “bolster public education.”

Concerns have been growing that the new measures will in fact trigger more spending on private education as private academies develop new courses, allot more time to prepare students for the Suneung and provide more after-school activities.

Acknowledging mounting public concern about the administration‘s proposed changes to the Suneung with the test being just five months away, Lee urged for public confidence in the government’s education reform drive, claiming there‘s nothing to worry about.

“We will absorb the demand for private education within public education through innovation in public education. Parents will not have to bear the brunt of resorting to private education if the Suneung only contains materials taught in class. Also, (public schools) will offer sports and fine arts,“ Lee said.

The minister added that hardworking students should be assessed based on what they’ve learned in class, saying that the ministry is committed to reducing excessive spending on private education.

“‘Killer questions’ on the Suneung have only produced more anxiety for parents and students,” Lee said, referring to test questions that require high levels of knowledge and private education. He added that the education system has been fraught with problems for decades.

According to the measures on bolstering the role of public education, the minister said it would seek ways to strengthen teachers’ rights to guarantee them more freedom in classrooms, and educational diagnoses will be conducted for lower-grade students.

The educational quality in public schools has sharply declined over the years, only widening the gap between educational opportunities and driving students to receive private education, according to the ministry.

“At a time when society is making a digital shift and confronting the low birth rate, it’s pivotal to improve the competitiveness in public education to nurture every student has the talent to solve social problems and help them contribute to the country’s development,” Lee said at a press briefing.

Measures that shield teachers from civil and criminal liabilities will be revised to reduce indiscriminate child abuse reports filed against teachers.

With the reforms, the country will take responsibility for providing basic scholastic abilities and cultivating students‘ character. Teachers will also shoulder a key role in looking after students’ social and emotional behaviors when AI digital textbooks come into play in 2025.

Using AI-developed textbooks will also distance teaching professionals from parental complaints and having to work on curriculum development, Lee claims.

In line with this change, students will benefit from a diverse learning environment and new classroom materials, taking a turn away from the current rote memorization-based climate, which would reduce dependency on private education. The ministry explained that the new measures will pave the way for creating a “happier” learning environment, adding that a growing number of students are calling for enhanced educational experiences.

Only 57.2 percent of middle and high school students answered “yes” when they were asked if they were satisfied with existing educational content, according to the ministry. Also, data showed that 84.3 percent of students think public education fails to provide adequate and efficient education, which is why they resort to private education for enriched academic opportunities.

Students in grades three and seven will be categorized as pupils in a “critical period for growth and learning” and will go through an educational diagnosis, where schools can learn to cater to the needs and abilities of students, along with their emotional competencies. The ministry plans to provide systematic support based on the results.

The so-called “elite high schools“ -- including foreign-language schools, private schools and international schools that were subject to changing into public schools by March 2025 under the former Moon Jae-in administration over concerns that they lead to social and class inequalities -- will not be abolished.

Instead, the ministry will instruct such schools to select students based on different regions, ensuring educational opportunities for parents and students nationwide, according to Lee.