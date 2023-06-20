 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea ordered to pay Elliott $53.59m in investor-state suit

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2023 - 21:40       Updated : Jun 20, 2023 - 21:59

An international tribunal ordered South Korea on Tuesday to pay around US$53.59 million plus interest to US-based hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, bringing an end to a yearslong dispute surrounding a controversial merger of two units of Samsung Group.

The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes based in Washington, D.C., delivered the verdict in the investor-state dispute settlement suit that the New York-based activist fund filed in 2018 demanding the compensation of $770 million from the Seoul government.

The ordered amount represents approximately 7 percent of the firm's demand, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

Additionally, the Seoul government was ordered to pay an annual interest rate of 5 percent compounded from July 16, 2015, to the date of the judgment, according to the ministry.

The legal battle dates back to 2015, when South Korea's state pension fund supported the merger of Samsung CT&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc., a move widely seen as tightening Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's control over the group.

At the time, Elliott, which held a 7.1 percent stake in Samsung C&T, claimed damages resulting from the former Park Geun-hye administration's intervention in the $8 billion merger deal.

Elliott led a proxy fight against the firm's merger with Cheil Industries, citing unfair terms that it said greatly undervalued the company and investors' interest. But the controversial merger went ahead, backed by the state-run National Pension Service's swing vote in Samsung's favor.

The deal later became the center of a massive corruption scandal that led to the ousting and the conviction of former President Park, as well as the imprisonment of Lee, the former health minister and the chair of the NPS.

The arbitration proceedings were launched in 2019 and ran until 2021. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114