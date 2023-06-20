[Herald Interview] Violinist Randall Goosby plays ways to more inclusive classical music scene

American violinist Randall Goosby performs during a press conference at the Leeum Museum of Arts, run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture, Monday. (Yonhap)

American violinist Randall Goosby had a profound revelation at the age of 14: Composers could be Black. That was seven years after he had started playing the violin.

Goosby, a son of an African American father and a mother who is a third-generation Korean living in Japan, was troubled by the realization, which only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a lot of attention on the divide between races in America and I think in classical music that divides as clear as it is anywhere else,” he told reporters during a press conference Monday at the Leeum Museum of Arts, run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.

The violinist, who studies under Itzhak Perlman, is in the country this week for Korean debut recitals at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju on Tuesday and Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on Thursday. He will perform Lili Boulanger’s Deux Morceaux, Ravel Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 "Kreutzer."

Still was a groundbreaking American composer in the 20th century often called the "dean of Afro-American composers."

During the pandemic, along with the Black Lives Matter movement, Goosby did a project of “sharing and highlighting and celebrating the music of Black composers, who are sometime excluded intentionally in classical music” with his first album “Roots,” which came out in June 2021.

“This was an opportunity for me to change and to make a small mark on what I think should be the future of classical music,” he said.

Goosby's second album, his first concerto album recorded with the Yannick Nezet-Seguin-led Philadelphia Orchestra, shed light on music by German composer and violinist Max Bruch and American composer and pianist Florence Price. The album released Monday in South Korea.

Performing lesser-known music offers a blend of challenges and excitement. The initial hurdle lies in the discovery process, as there may be instances where no sheet music exists because the composers had not been fortunate enough to develop a partnership with a publishing house, he said. Some compositions survive only as manuscripts.

Bringing these pieces to life is exciting because he can be more creative and free without other references, the violinist said.