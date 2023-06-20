[Herald Interview] Violinist Randall Goosby plays ways to more inclusive classical music scene

American violinist Randall Goosby had a profound revelation at the age of 14: Composers could be Black. That was seven years after he had started playing the violin.
Goosby, a son of an African American father and a mother who is a third-generation Korean living in Japan, was troubled by the realization, which only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot of attention on the divide between races in America and I think in classical music that divides as clear as it is anywhere else,” he told reporters during a press conference Monday at the Leeum Museum of Arts, run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.
The violinist, who studies under Itzhak Perlman, is in the country this week for Korean debut recitals at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju on Tuesday and Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on Thursday. He will perform Lili Boulanger’s Deux Morceaux, Ravel Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 "Kreutzer."
Still was a groundbreaking American composer in the 20th century often called the "dean of Afro-American composers."
During the pandemic, along with the Black Lives Matter movement, Goosby did a project of “sharing and highlighting and celebrating the music of Black composers, who are sometime excluded intentionally in classical music” with his first album “Roots,” which came out in June 2021.
“This was an opportunity for me to change and to make a small mark on what I think should be the future of classical music,” he said.
Goosby's second album, his first concerto album recorded with the Yannick Nezet-Seguin-led Philadelphia Orchestra, shed light on music by German composer and violinist Max Bruch and American composer and pianist Florence Price. The album released Monday in South Korea.
Performing lesser-known music offers a blend of challenges and excitement. The initial hurdle lies in the discovery process, as there may be instances where no sheet music exists because the composers had not been fortunate enough to develop a partnership with a publishing house, he said. Some compositions survive only as manuscripts.
Bringing these pieces to life is exciting because he can be more creative and free without other references, the violinist said.
Goosby's trusty playing companion is “Woods,” the nickname he has given to a 1708 Strauss violin on loan from the Samsung Foundation of Culture. It borrows the name from Tiger Woods, a hero of a sport the violinist loves.
While on tour, Goosby has also brought along his golf gear, hoping for a chance to play the sport he has been enjoying the last five years. He discovered that golf and playing the violin require the same kind of focus and mental strength.
“In both golf and music -- and performance specifically -- there are elements of the environments around you that you cannot predict and you cannot control, such as temperature or you know how the audience is behaving, or how you're feeling, you know, whether you're feeling a little tired, you are sick -- all of these things influence how you perform,” he explained.
“But I think with golf I've seen amongst all of the frustrating times that I've had, there is value in staying in the present moment As soon as you start getting distracted thinking about something that has happened in the past, it takes away from what you can do in the present moment.”
“Golf is a way for me to escape realities of life and work, but at the same time it requires the same kinds of skills that I need for performance, so I'm able to practice without practicing,” he added.
The young violinist loves performing, and wants to be be a performer for as long as possible. At the same time, he hopes to make classical music more inviting and accessible for everyone.
"My biggest goal with music is to continue this journey of making classical music more inviting and more welcoming to people of all backgrounds and ages," he said, adding that he aspires to create educational programs.
"It feels like big serious ideas -- something that will take a lot of time -- but I think that is, for me, the bigger purpose for my music."