NewJeans to drop new album 'Get Up' on July 21

NewJeans will make a comeback on July 21 with the new album "Get Up," the group's agency Ador announced Monday.

The album will be comprised of six songs -- three title songs "Super Shy," "ETA" and "Cool With You," the prologue track "New Jeans," interlude track "Get up" and epilogue track "ASAP."

Two tracks, "Super Shy" and New Jeans," will be released on July 7 ahead of the album.

The six songs will all come with a music video, Ador said in the statement, adding there will be "unprecedented collaborations with several global brands, as well as surprise guest appearances in the music videos."

One of the pre-release songs, "New Jeans," will feature the band's collaboration with hit American cartoon series "The Powerpuff Girls."

NewJeans, consisting of members Minji, Hyein, Danielle, Haerin and Hani, debuted in August 2022 as the first group launched by Hybe's affiliate label Ador and its CEO Min Hee-jin, a renowned creative director in the K-pop industry.

The band's debut EP "New Jeans," also fronted by three title songs "Attention," "Hype Boy" and "Cookie," instantly took the K-pop scene by storm, reigning on the top of the local music charts for several months.

In February, it became the first debut album by a K-pop girl group to garner over a million copies.

The band stirred up a frenzy this year with its first single album "OMG." With "Ditto" from the album, the quintet entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and peaked at No. 82 with the pre-released single. The album's lead track "OMG" soared higher at No. 74.

Ahead of its comeback, the rookies are set to hold their first fan-gathering event, "Bunnies Camp," on July 1-2 at the Handball Stadium in Olympic Park, Seoul. The event will be livestreamed online for global fans.