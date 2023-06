An LG banner promoting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo is hung on the digital billboard near Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris on Thursday ahead of next week’s general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the intergovernmental body that oversees the World Expo. LG Corp. said it will support the port city’s Expo bid by installing a total of 110 banners near the BIE gathering venue for two weeks. (LG Corp.)

By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com