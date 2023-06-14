[Korea Quiz] Drinking manners maketh man

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

South Koreans are famous for consuming the largest amount of alcohol in the world. Koreans consume 8.7 liters of pure alcohol per capita, according to latest data by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Its unparalleled love for liquor has morphed the nation's own unique drinking culture.

One of the most common customs when drinking is that the youngest of the group has to pour the drink into the glasses of their older counterparts. Subsequently, older members may choose to reciprocate and pour drinks for the younger members.

Maintaining eye contact while drinking is generally considered inappropriate in South Korean drinking culture. Many people prefer to turn their heads away from the table before taking a sip.

Another common practice is to initiate the drinking session with a "bottoms-up" style. This entails everyone emptying their first shots of the booze.

Almost every kind of alcohol is highly accessible in convenience stores and restaurants here. But the cheapest and the most common are Korea's traditional soju and beer.

Soju and beer are often mixed together to create a cocktail called "soju bomb," which is popular among all generations.

Answer: c