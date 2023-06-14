 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS

[Korea Quiz] Drinking manners maketh man

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 29, 2023 - 10:13       Updated : Jun 29, 2023 - 10:13

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

South Koreans are famous for consuming the largest amount of alcohol in the world. Koreans consume 8.7 liters of pure alcohol per capita, according to latest data by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Its unparalleled love for liquor has morphed the nation's own unique drinking culture.

One of the most common customs when drinking is that the youngest of the group has to pour the drink into the glasses of their older counterparts. Subsequently, older members may choose to reciprocate and pour drinks for the younger members.

Maintaining eye contact while drinking is generally considered inappropriate in South Korean drinking culture. Many people prefer to turn their heads away from the table before taking a sip.

Another common practice is to initiate the drinking session with a "bottoms-up" style. This entails everyone emptying their first shots of the booze.

Almost every kind of alcohol is highly accessible in convenience stores and restaurants here. But the cheapest and the most common are Korea's traditional soju and beer.

Soju and beer are often mixed together to create a cocktail called "soju bomb," which is popular among all generations.

Answer: c



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114