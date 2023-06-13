Portugal celebrates national day

Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto delivers remarks at the Portuguese National Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Portugal celebrated National Day, remembering the country’s national icon and poet, Luis de Camoes, in Seoul, on Monday.

Delivering remarks at the event, Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto recalled Vasco da Gama’s exploration of the west coast of Africa and the discovery of a maritime route to India during the 15th and 16th centuries.

Those were the days of pioneers that paved the way for globalization, she said. "Everywhere around the globe, there are features of Portuguese," the ambassador said, highlighting the presence of Portuguese people and culture in North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America.