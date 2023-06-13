 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Thai player opens up amid K League racism row

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 16:39       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 16:39
Sasalak Haiprakhon, a 27-year-old Thai football player, posted a statement Monday in which he alluded to a racist comment on him. His post also contains a picture of family watching him play for a Korean team in 2021. (Facebook)
Sasalak Haiprakhon, a 27-year-old Thai football player, posted a statement Monday in which he alluded to a racist comment on him. His post also contains a picture of family watching him play for a Korean team in 2021. (Facebook)

Amid growing criticism over racist comments between South Korean soccer players, the Thai player referenced in the comments expressed his feelings on Facebook.

Instagram comments exchanged between Korean players with Ulsan Hyundai FC went viral online Sunday. The players likened a teammate to former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' former wing back Sasalak Haiprakhon, apparently because of his dark skin.

The 27-year-old Thai player posted a statement on Facebook, “No one knows what we have to go through. I’ve faced a lot of criticism. But I never paid attention to those people.”

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to fight until today. That’s all. I thank those who love me for always being my side,” he added.

Haiprakhon's post didn’t directly mention the Instagram comments but he uploaded a post that showed an old picture of his family watching him play for Jeonbuk Motors and wearing his uniform.

He played on loan for Jeonbuk in 2021, appearing twice.

Park Yong-woo left a comment Sunday on his teammate Lee Myong-jae's Instagram in which he compared Lee to Sasalak Haiprakhon. (Instagram)
Park Yong-woo left a comment Sunday on his teammate Lee Myong-jae's Instagram in which he compared Lee to Sasalak Haiprakhon. (Instagram)

On Sunday, Park Yong-woo, an Ulsan Hyundai FC player, wrote that “Sasalak is in crazy form,” comparing his teammate Lee Myong-jae to the Thai footballer. Along with Park, the team's translator also commented "Sasalak's super tackle."

As the comments sparked criticism online, Lee deleted the post. Park also uploaded an apology saying that “I’m very regretful that my careless comment on and attitude to colleagues, comparing their football skills with their appearances, must have offended Haiprakhon and hurt all the football fans.”

The comments also showed Ulsan Hyundai players calling each other "Southeast Asian quota" or "Asian quota" -- a reference to the quota system that allows an extra foreign player if they are from Southeast Asia.

As one colleague commented, "(You are) excellent," Lee responded, "Thanks to you, Asia quota."

Officials from Park’s team reportedly promised that they would come up with proper measures to prevent such mistakes reoccurring.

The K-league 1, the top football division that manages men's league in South Korea, said they would decide whether to hold a disciplinary committee after reviewing the case.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114