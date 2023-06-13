Thai player opens up amid K League racism row

Sasalak Haiprakhon, a 27-year-old Thai football player, posted a statement Monday in which he alluded to a racist comment on him. His post also contains a picture of family watching him play for a Korean team in 2021. (Facebook)

Amid growing criticism over racist comments between South Korean soccer players, the Thai player referenced in the comments expressed his feelings on Facebook.

Instagram comments exchanged between Korean players with Ulsan Hyundai FC went viral online Sunday. The players likened a teammate to former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' former wing back Sasalak Haiprakhon, apparently because of his dark skin.

The 27-year-old Thai player posted a statement on Facebook, “No one knows what we have to go through. I’ve faced a lot of criticism. But I never paid attention to those people.”

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to fight until today. That’s all. I thank those who love me for always being my side,” he added.

Haiprakhon's post didn’t directly mention the Instagram comments but he uploaded a post that showed an old picture of his family watching him play for Jeonbuk Motors and wearing his uniform.

He played on loan for Jeonbuk in 2021, appearing twice.