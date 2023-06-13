Thai player opens up amid K League racism row

Amid growing criticism over racist comments between South Korean soccer players, the Thai player referenced in the comments expressed his feelings on Facebook.
Instagram comments exchanged between Korean players with Ulsan Hyundai FC went viral online Sunday. The players likened a teammate to former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' former wing back Sasalak Haiprakhon, apparently because of his dark skin.
The 27-year-old Thai player posted a statement on Facebook, “No one knows what we have to go through. I’ve faced a lot of criticism. But I never paid attention to those people.”
“I’m proud that I’ve been able to fight until today. That’s all. I thank those who love me for always being my side,” he added.
Haiprakhon's post didn’t directly mention the Instagram comments but he uploaded a post that showed an old picture of his family watching him play for Jeonbuk Motors and wearing his uniform.
He played on loan for Jeonbuk in 2021, appearing twice.
On Sunday, Park Yong-woo, an Ulsan Hyundai FC player, wrote that “Sasalak is in crazy form,” comparing his teammate Lee Myong-jae to the Thai footballer. Along with Park, the team's translator also commented "Sasalak's super tackle."
As the comments sparked criticism online, Lee deleted the post. Park also uploaded an apology saying that “I’m very regretful that my careless comment on and attitude to colleagues, comparing their football skills with their appearances, must have offended Haiprakhon and hurt all the football fans.”
The comments also showed Ulsan Hyundai players calling each other "Southeast Asian quota" or "Asian quota" -- a reference to the quota system that allows an extra foreign player if they are from Southeast Asia.
As one colleague commented, "(You are) excellent," Lee responded, "Thanks to you, Asia quota."
Officials from Park’s team reportedly promised that they would come up with proper measures to prevent such mistakes reoccurring.
The K-league 1, the top football division that manages men's league in South Korea, said they would decide whether to hold a disciplinary committee after reviewing the case.