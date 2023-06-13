Tension reaches new height as unionists accuse Yoon at ILO

This photo shows Federation of Korean Trade Unions members protesting a violent crackdown on its union member on June 7 in front of Gwangyang Police Station in South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

The confrontation between Korean labor and the government reached new heights on Tuesday, as unionists took their concerns that President Yoon Suk Yeol has been suppressing labor unions here to the International Labor Organization's general assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, while the presidential office opened a public debate over the legitimacy of nighttime labor protests.

"The Constitution recognizes the freedom of assembly and association as citizens' basic rights, and the citizens have continuously been given greater freedom to do so," read the statement by Yoon's office.

"But in recent times, there are growing calls to navigate a balancing point as citizens and society are suffering an excessive level of inconvenience," the statement continued.

A legal gray zone over the matter of assemblies after sunset and before sunrise has long existed in Korea, Yoon's office claimed, despite a ruling in 2009 that found the nation's effort to restrict nighttime protests unconstitutional. Yoon's office argued that the parliament has fallen short of reaching a compromise on follow-up legislation. The three-week public debate will start Tuesday.

This statement came soon after it was revealed that a complaint against Yoon's anti-union approach was filed with the Committee on Freedom of Association at the International Labor Organization, headquartered in Geneva.

The chiefs of the two umbrella unions here -- the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- held talks Sunday local time with ILO representatives during the 111th general assembly in Geneva, hosted by the United Nations agency.

According to the unions, KCTU President Yang Kyeung-soo told ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo that the labor-management relationship is at its worst in three decades, urging the ILO to take necessary actions against Yoon.

Yang also criticized the Yoon administration for failure to implement ILO's recommendation over the freedom of association and rights to collective bargaining, calling the act "a repudiation of the ILO conventions."

FKTU chief Ryu Ki-seop said at the meeting that the Yoon administration is trying to adopt management-friendly policies such as workweek extension and permission for an employer to hire new employees to take the place of those who stage a walkout, without listening to the voices of the trade unions or seeking a social consensus.

Houngbo said in the meeting that a procedure was underway to deal with a complaint about the Yoon administration's suppression of Korea's labor unions, adding he was keeping close tabs on Korea's situation, by which he was "very alarmed," according to the FKTU in a statement.