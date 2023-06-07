 Back To Top
National

FKTU to suspend participation in trilateral labor council

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 15:30       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 15:30
Worker members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions participate in the union's emergency meeting held in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The Federation of Korean Trade Unions, one of the two major labor umbrella groups here, announced on Wednesday it will suspend its participation in a trilateral consultative body which has served as a dialogue between labor, management and the government. The decision came in protest of the government's use of force against one of its members, it said.

The FKTU -- the more moderate umbrella labor union relative to the more militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- said it was not leaving the council at this point. But the union leadership can decide to pull out from the council at any time if it was deemed necessary, it added.

The Economic, Social and Labor Council has been a communication channel between the three parties to find consensus on controversial labor issues. The KCTU left the council in 1999.

In the absence of KCTU, the FKTU has participated in the trilateral panel on behalf of the labor community. The FKTU’s decision to leave the council would likely cut off the official communication channel between the labor community and the government, according to observers.

The FKTU has been mulling whether to withdraw from the council since one of its members, Kim Joon-young -- an executive of the Federation of Korean Metalworkers' Trade Unions – sustained an injury from a police officer while resisting a crackdown during a sit-in rally. The union saw it as an act of excessive oppression by the state, and announced that it would fight against the government after Kim was arrested.

It is the first time in seven years and five months that the FKTU declared its absence from the council. The FKTU left the council in protest of labor policies under the Park Geun-hye government, but later returned in October 2017 under the Moon Jae-in administration.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
