 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Yoon's labor policy hits snag as FKTU vows all-out struggle

President must respect workers as dialogue partner, union emphasizes

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 15:05       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 15:05
The chief of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, Kim Dong-myung (second from left), and union members chant during a press conference held in front of the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The chief of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, Kim Dong-myung (second from left), and union members chant during a press conference held in front of the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's labor reform drive is likely to face significant hurdles, as the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, an umbrella union group the president once sought amicable ties with, declared an all-out struggle against the government on Thursday.

Following its decision to suspend its participation in a trilateral consultative body between the government, management and labor on Wednesday, the FKTU said it would step up its struggle while halting communication with the government in protest against the state's "excessive" use of force. The union has not completely withdrawn from the council, leaving open the possibility of restoring the channel. It would, however, participate in the three-way consultation on setting next year's minimum wage.

"The Yoon Suk Yeol government's laws and principles were to suppress and subdue the labor community using public power as a weapon. It is not dialogue, but a threat," the FKTU said in a statement.

Kim Dong-myung, chief of the FKTU, criticized the current regime for antagonizing and suppressing all workers, saying, "If we do not stop the regime’s rampage, the second and third Gwangyang events will continue." While holding a rally at a steelmaker's Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, plant last month to demand better treatment of subcontractors, a union member was injured by what the union says was excessive use of police force.

Asked after the press conference about the possibility of a complete withdrawal from the Economic, Social and Labor Council, Kim said, "Since the conversation has already been completely suspended, withdrawal does not hold much meaning. The dialogue may be suspended by the Yoon Suk Yeol regime or FKTU might leave the council."

A simple apology from the government or the release of the arrested FKTU executive is not enough of a gesture to bring the FKTU back to the negotiation table, according to Kim. In order for the FKTU to return to social dialogue, "President Yoon must fundamentally recognize and respect workers as dialogue partners," Kim emphasized.

On the Labor Ministry’s official statement criticizing the FKTU’s decision to suspend conversation, Kim said he would end ties with the minister who had worked for the organization for more than 30 years before taking the ministerial post last year.

The FKTU's boycott practically means the absence of a conversation channel between the labor community and the government, as it has been the only labor union participating in dialogue with the government.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114