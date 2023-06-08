Yoon's labor policy hits snag as FKTU vows all-out struggle

The chief of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, Kim Dong-myung (second from left), and union members chant during a press conference held in front of the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's labor reform drive is likely to face significant hurdles, as the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, an umbrella union group the president once sought amicable ties with, declared an all-out struggle against the government on Thursday.

Following its decision to suspend its participation in a trilateral consultative body between the government, management and labor on Wednesday, the FKTU said it would step up its struggle while halting communication with the government in protest against the state's "excessive" use of force. The union has not completely withdrawn from the council, leaving open the possibility of restoring the channel. It would, however, participate in the three-way consultation on setting next year's minimum wage.

"The Yoon Suk Yeol government's laws and principles were to suppress and subdue the labor community using public power as a weapon. It is not dialogue, but a threat," the FKTU said in a statement.

Kim Dong-myung, chief of the FKTU, criticized the current regime for antagonizing and suppressing all workers, saying, "If we do not stop the regime’s rampage, the second and third Gwangyang events will continue." While holding a rally at a steelmaker's Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, plant last month to demand better treatment of subcontractors, a union member was injured by what the union says was excessive use of police force.

Asked after the press conference about the possibility of a complete withdrawal from the Economic, Social and Labor Council, Kim said, "Since the conversation has already been completely suspended, withdrawal does not hold much meaning. The dialogue may be suspended by the Yoon Suk Yeol regime or FKTU might leave the council."

A simple apology from the government or the release of the arrested FKTU executive is not enough of a gesture to bring the FKTU back to the negotiation table, according to Kim. In order for the FKTU to return to social dialogue, "President Yoon must fundamentally recognize and respect workers as dialogue partners," Kim emphasized.

On the Labor Ministry’s official statement criticizing the FKTU’s decision to suspend conversation, Kim said he would end ties with the minister who had worked for the organization for more than 30 years before taking the ministerial post last year.

The FKTU's boycott practically means the absence of a conversation channel between the labor community and the government, as it has been the only labor union participating in dialogue with the government.