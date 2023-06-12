[News Focus] What's really driving Yoon's war on unions?

Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions chant slogans during a press conference in front of the presidential office in Seoul on June 8. (Yonhap)

Last week, South Korea’s largest umbrella union declared a boycott of the country’s tripartite social dialogue channel, declaring an "all-out war" against what they called the “anti-labor” administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The decision by the Federation of Korean Trade Unions has effectively struck down the Economic, Social and Labor Council, as it has been the sole labor representative in the presidential consultative body for labor policy discussions.

“We refuse to beg for dialogue with a government that refuses to recognize us as a legitimate dialogue partner,” FKTU chair Kim Dong-myung told a press conference Thursday.

In a separate interview, he left open the possibility of joining forces with the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions to form a united front against the Yoon administration. KCTU is the smaller and more militant of Korea’s two umbrella unions which has not participated in social dialogue since 1999.

If an anti-government alliance materializes between the two, which together represent 83 percent of all unionized workers in Korea, it would portend a fresh crisis in Korea’s deteriorating labor relations.

Reform or crackdown?

The trigger behind the FKTU’s move was the police crackdown on May 31 of a protest outside a facility belonging to steel giant Posco's in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. Officers moved in to remove Kim Joon-young, an FKTU leader, who was on top of a 7-meter tower erected in the road, after he began throwing objects at police below. Kim was injured, along with several police officers, in the struggle that followed. The group claims the police’s use of force was excessive.

The Gwangyang incident was among a growing list of similar events in which authorities clashed with protesters -- mostly unionized workers and labor activists -- after police mobilized forces to disperse their unauthorized rallies.

Rallies, however, are just one of the many areas where organized labor have faced increased scrutiny under the Yoon administration.

From accounting transparency issues to alleged illegal practices aimed at securing exclusive benefits for members and even accusations of espionage for North Korea, unions and their members have been under multiple government and police inspections over the past months.

What is to unions an onslaught of offensives, however, is to Yoon a necessary, overdue reform.

The conservative president, who was formerly the chief public prosecutor, made clear on several occasions his determination to eradicate corruption and irregularities in the “big, political labor” through the rule of law.

In his criticism of unions in the construction industry, Yoon went as far as coining a new term, “geonpok,” or "construction violence" to draw a parallel between union actions and organized crime.

“At construction sites, systematic illegal activities, including violence and extortion, are being carried out by labor unions,” he said at a Feb. 21 Cabinet meeting, where he introduced the new coinage.

On Labor Day, an official of a KCTU-affiliated construction workers’ union surnamed Yang set himself on fire in front of a court in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, ahead of his scheduled detention hearing. He faced charges of obstructing business operations and coercion for forcing employers to hire union members. He died the following day.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said he was among over 1,000 construction union officials across the country that had been investigated for alleged illegal activities described by Yoon as geonpok.

Politics behind union bashing