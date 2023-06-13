 Back To Top
National

Yoon calls for transparency in subsidies for non-profit private organizations

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 15:24       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 15:24
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has emphasized the need for increased transparency in subsidy allocations for non-profit private organizations, citing a substantial rise in subsidies during the previous administration.

During a live streamed Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, President Yoon said that subsidies to non-profit private organizations had increased by approximately 2 trillion won ($1.57 billion) during the previous administration under Moon Jae-in without what he called adequate oversight.

His remarks followed the government's recent release of audit results for non-profit private organizations.

As a result of auditing 29 private organizations that have received government subsidies over the past three years, a total of 1,865 cases of corruption have been confirmed in projects worth 1.1 trillion won out of the total of 6.8 trillion won worth of projects. The amount of funding used for illegal purposes stands at 31.4 billion won.

Regarding the investigation findings on the subsidies, Yoon said, "These actions amount to fraud against taxpayers and exploitation of future generations. The corrupt network of vested interests and corruption must be dismantled.”

Even within the government, it is necessary to assess whether proper management and oversight were carried out in the process of subsidy selection and implementation, he said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
