 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Philippines celebrates 125th Independence Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 17:39       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 17:39
Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo commemorating the 125th year of the Philippines' Independence at Grand Hyatt, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo commemorating the 125th year of the Philippines' Independence at Grand Hyatt, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Philippines commemorated its 125th Independence Day in Seoul on Thursday.

Under the theme of "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan," meaning freedom, future, and history, Philippines Ambassador Dizon-De Vega remembered the sacrifice of freedom fighters and highlighted her country’s journey of navigating the complexities of the present and future.

Vega also expressed appreciation for Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy and the Korea-ASEAN strategic initiative, considering them as valuable partnership road maps. Philippine Independence Day, which falls on June 12, commemorates the declaration of independence from Spain in 1898.

The Philippines was a Spanish colony from 1571 until 1898.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114