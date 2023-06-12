Philippines celebrates 125th Independence Day

Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo commemorating the 125th year of the Philippines' Independence at Grand Hyatt, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Philippines commemorated its 125th Independence Day in Seoul on Thursday.

Under the theme of "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan," meaning freedom, future, and history, Philippines Ambassador Dizon-De Vega remembered the sacrifice of freedom fighters and highlighted her country’s journey of navigating the complexities of the present and future.

Vega also expressed appreciation for Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy and the Korea-ASEAN strategic initiative, considering them as valuable partnership road maps. Philippine Independence Day, which falls on June 12, commemorates the declaration of independence from Spain in 1898.

The Philippines was a Spanish colony from 1571 until 1898.