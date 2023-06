Norbert Michelisz, Hyundai Motor’s Avante N TCR driver, celebrates after winning the 2023 Touring Car Race World Tour held in Italy from June 6-12. Selected as the No. 1 and 4 best drivers for this year’s season, respectively, Michelisz and another team member, Mikel Azcona, drove the Elantra N TCR in the race. The car is a high-performance model of Hyundai’s flagship sedan Avante.

