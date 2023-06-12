 Back To Top
Italian Cultural Institute in Seoul to premiere 'Ennio: The Maestro' at Fare Cinema

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 12:57       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 12:57

Still image from documentary film
Still image from documentary film "Ennio: The Maestro" (Jinjin Pictures)

The Korean premiere of documentary film "Ennio: The Maestro" will take place at Seoul Art Cinema on Wednesday evening as part of Fare Cinema, an event aimed at promoting Italian films around the world.

Italian Cultural Institute in Seoul and Jinjin Pictures, the local distributor of the film, are co-hosting the premiere.

The documentary film was helmed by Oscar-winning Italian film director Giuseppe Tornatore, the director of 1988 classic "Cinema Paradiso," to celebrate the legacy of Ennio Morricone, who died on July 6, 2020. The film is based on interviews with Morricone, directors, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters and critics who worked with him.

At a reception preceding the screening, guitarist Kim You-jung will perform music composed by Ennio Morricone from the soundtracks of "Cinema Paradiso," "Love Affair," "The Legend of 1900" and "The Mission." Italian cinema critic Rita Andreetti will introduce the documentary film in English, which will be accompanied by Korean interpretation.

Fare Cinema is an annual event organized by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to introduce a variety of Italian films to the global audience. During the pandemic, the event was held in hybrid form, offering offline and online screenings.

The movie “Ennio: The Maestro” releases in local theaters on July 5.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
