 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea to hold arms component, equipment exhibition this month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:07       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:07
This image shows a poster of the three-day Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair & Advanced Defense Industry Fair 2023 set to kick off in Daejeon on June 28. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
This image shows a poster of the three-day Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair & Advanced Defense Industry Fair 2023 set to kick off in Daejeon on June 28. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

South Korea will hold an arms component and equipment exhibition later this month, featuring advanced homegrown defense technologies, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.

The three-day Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair & Advanced Defense Industry Fair 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 28-30 in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The exhibition is expected to bring together eight major weapons systems companies, including the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., and 134 small and medium-sized arms companies, it said.

The event will also hold various programs to help companies gain a better understanding of the country's arms industry-related policies, such as a seminar on the domestic development of arms components, it added.

This year marks the seventh edition of the biennial Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair, which is designed to promote South Korean defense technologies. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114