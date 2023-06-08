The New Six brings back '90s K-pop vibe

The New Six members pose for a picture at their press conference for their third EP, "Boyhood," held in Seoul on Wednesday. (P Nation)

The New Six, also known as TNX, returned with their third mini album, “BOYHOOD,” which has a 1990s vibe through and through from the concept photos to their dance moves for the title track, “Kick It 4 Now.”

“For this Y2K-inspired album, we looked into a lot of reference clips. Then we found pop duo Deux’s music video for their track ‘In Summer’ and we studied it a lot. They were very trendy and sensational,” said Sungjun of The New Six during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

The title track, “Kick It 4 Now,” is of the new jack swing genre, composed of rhythmic drum sounds and synth instruments.

“The highlight of the title track’s choreography is when we make a kicking move while pumping with our fist,” explained Hyunsoo after performing the track for the first time on stage.

The band sings of friendship and good old memories in this track, which reminds one of the summer.

Psy, the producer of The New Six, wrote the lyrics to the title track.

“Psy puts a lot of effort into all our albums. He meticulously checks all the processes until we have the album’s mastered version. I wrote the lyrics to the title track along with Psy and I learned a lot from him,” said Hwi of The New Six.

The New Six’s third EP comprises six tracks in total, among which the sidetrack “My Bias” was solely produced by Hwi.

Unfortunately, the sextet’s rapper, Junhyeok, was not able to join the band for the promotion of this album following his break from the band's previous EP, “Love Never Dies,” due to anxiety and being in poor health.

The band hopes its new album can be loved even by those from the older generation.

“Our goal with this retro-style album is to embrace all generations with our music. We want many people to enjoy our music,” said Taehun of The New Six.