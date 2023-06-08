 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

The New Six brings back '90s K-pop vibe

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 14:07       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 14:07
The New Six members pose for a picture at their press conference for their third EP,
The New Six members pose for a picture at their press conference for their third EP, "Boyhood," held in Seoul on Wednesday. (P Nation)

The New Six, also known as TNX, returned with their third mini album, “BOYHOOD,” which has a 1990s vibe through and through from the concept photos to their dance moves for the title track, “Kick It 4 Now.”

“For this Y2K-inspired album, we looked into a lot of reference clips. Then we found pop duo Deux’s music video for their track ‘In Summer’ and we studied it a lot. They were very trendy and sensational,” said Sungjun of The New Six during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

The title track, “Kick It 4 Now,” is of the new jack swing genre, composed of rhythmic drum sounds and synth instruments.

“The highlight of the title track’s choreography is when we make a kicking move while pumping with our fist,” explained Hyunsoo after performing the track for the first time on stage.

The band sings of friendship and good old memories in this track, which reminds one of the summer.

Psy, the producer of The New Six, wrote the lyrics to the title track.

“Psy puts a lot of effort into all our albums. He meticulously checks all the processes until we have the album’s mastered version. I wrote the lyrics to the title track along with Psy and I learned a lot from him,” said Hwi of The New Six.

The New Six’s third EP comprises six tracks in total, among which the sidetrack “My Bias” was solely produced by Hwi.

Unfortunately, the sextet’s rapper, Junhyeok, was not able to join the band for the promotion of this album following his break from the band's previous EP, “Love Never Dies,” due to anxiety and being in poor health.

The band hopes its new album can be loved even by those from the older generation.

“Our goal with this retro-style album is to embrace all generations with our music. We want many people to enjoy our music,” said Taehun of The New Six.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114