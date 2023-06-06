K-films by women directors to be screened at Academy Museum in LA

South Korean women filmmakers will screen their works at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles this month, the second K-film project to be held in the American museum.

According to the organizer, the Korea Foundation, this special screening series, titled “A New Wave of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors,” will run from Thursday until June 29th.

The list of films includes contemporary films directed by Korean women such as Yim Soon-rye’s “Waikiki Brothers” (2001) and “Little Forest” (2018); Kim Do-young’s “Kim Ji-young: Born 1982” (2019); Byun Young-joo’s “Helpless” (2012); July Jung’s “Next Sohee” (2022); Boo Ji-young’s “Cart” (2014); Kim Cho-hee’s “Lucky Chan-sil” (2019); Lee Kyung-mi’s “Crush and Blush” (2008); Jung Jae-eun’s “Take Care of My Cat” (2002); and Park Chan-ok’s “Paju” (2009).

Directors Yim, Jung, Kim and actor Kim Si-eun, who starred in “Next Sohee,” will meet with the audience in LA during the post-screening program.

“Each film in the series conveys its narrative through the unique lens of its director’s keen perception, remarkable sensibility and earnest engagement with its subject(s), for a 10-film tour through this new wave of Korean women directors,” the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures said.

The KF said the screenings will offer the opportunity for a global audience to widen their K-film repertoire and explore the complexities of different aspects of Korean society, including our relationship with nature and the environment, gender, and political issues.

“This special screening series will not just pay attention to the filmmaker’s gender but look into the perception of women directors and their detailed portrayal of narratives,” the KF said.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was established in 2021 by the Academy Foundation, which runs the world’s most prestigious film awards.

In October last year, the KF organized the first K-film screening series, “Monstrous: The Dark Side of New Korean Cinema,” featuring Korean horror films such as “Old Boy” (2003) and “R-Point” (2004) at the same venue.