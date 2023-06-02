 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Disney+'s 'The Zone: Survival Mission' to return with season 2

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 15:25       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 15:25
“The Zone: Survival Mission
“The Zone: Survival Mission" season 2 (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Disney+’s star-studded, unscripted “The Zone: Survival Mission” will return on a bigger scale with expanded stories for its second season on June 14.

The show features comedian Yoo Jae-suk alongside actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri as they endure catastrophic situations in eight different disaster scenarios for four hours.

Adapting escape room-style games, the first season presented disaster situations such as a water shortage and zombie apocalypse.

The upcoming series is set to take the stars to bigger stages, including an island in the middle of the sea, a haunted hospital, a skyscraper bridge and more.

A 48-second teaser video was released on May 23.

The first season of “The Zone: Survival Mission" became Disney+’s best-known Korean unscripted show, as it soared to become the second most popular show on the streamer's Korean top 10 chart in October 2022.

The eight-part reality show, however, fell short of making it to any of its European, American or African charts.

With another eight episodes, the series’ second season will be available exclusively on Disney+.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114