Disney+'s 'The Zone: Survival Mission' to return with season 2

Disney+’s star-studded, unscripted “The Zone: Survival Mission” will return on a bigger scale with expanded stories for its second season on June 14.

The show features comedian Yoo Jae-suk alongside actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri as they endure catastrophic situations in eight different disaster scenarios for four hours.

Adapting escape room-style games, the first season presented disaster situations such as a water shortage and zombie apocalypse.

The upcoming series is set to take the stars to bigger stages, including an island in the middle of the sea, a haunted hospital, a skyscraper bridge and more.

A 48-second teaser video was released on May 23.

The first season of “The Zone: Survival Mission" became Disney+’s best-known Korean unscripted show, as it soared to become the second most popular show on the streamer's Korean top 10 chart in October 2022.

The eight-part reality show, however, fell short of making it to any of its European, American or African charts.

With another eight episodes, the series’ second season will be available exclusively on Disney+.