US deepening trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan against N. Korean threats: Biden

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) speaks with US President Joe Biden (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their three-way talks in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21. (Yonhap)

The United States is strengthening its cooperation with South Korea and Japan to deter evolving threats posed by North Korea, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Biden's remark comes after North Korea launched what it claims to be its first military spy satellite in a botched attempt.

"In the Indo-Pacific, we deepened our alliance and our trilateral cooperation with Japan and the Republic of Korea," Biden said while addressing the graduating class of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.

"We are now talking together, working together to enhance deterrence against threats in the region, including from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name.

North Korea blasted off its space launch vehicle carrying a claimed reconnaissance satellite on Wednesday. The satellite fell into the Yellow Sea due to what Pyongyang has called "abnormal starting" of the second stage engine of its space rocket.

The US condemned the space despite its ultimate failure, noting a space launch vehicles uses the same technology used in ballistic missiles, which the North is prohibited from using or developing under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

A UN Security Council meeting has been called to discuss North Korea's latest launch, according to news reports.

Biden earlier offered to host a three-way summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington next month. (Yonhap)