Samsung SDI CEO stresses ESG as key future strategy

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho speaks during an ESG workshop at the company's headquarters in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Samsung SDI)

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said Thursday an executive meeting was held to bolster environmental, social and governance management efforts.

Some 20 top executives, including Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho, joined the workshop held at the company’s headquarters in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province.

“ESG management goes beyond corporate’s social responsibility. It is a key strategy to enhancing our competitive edge for the future,” said the CEO in his opening remarks. “We will practice ESG management together with our clients and partners under our 2030 vision, which aims to create a sustainable and eco-friendly society through our super gap technology.”

Throughout the event, speakers including Lim Dae-woong, CEO of the consulting firm BNZ Partners, tapped into key issues such as overall ESG trends and the company’s ongoing ESG efforts and its future plans.

In its renewed push for sustainable management, Samsung SDI launched an ESG committee under the company’s board in January last year, right after Choi, a Samsung veteran took office as CEO. Similar teams were also set up in the following years under its financial and business divisions.

In September last year, the company became one of the first Samsung companies to join the RE100 renewable energy initiative under a goal of going 100 percent carbon-neutral by 2050.

This year, the company also earned membership in the Global Battery Alliance, an association of battery makers aimed at building a sustainable business value chain, and joined the Carbon Disclosure Project, the global ESG disclosure system, together with partner companies.