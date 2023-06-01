SHINee makes long-awaited comeback with 8th studio album “HARD”

After more than two years of hiatus, K-pop legend SHINee is finally returning to the music scene with its eighth studio album, “HARD,” on June 26.

The upcoming album comprises a total of 10 tracks led by the titular track “HARD,” according to SM Entertainment.

SHINee celebrates its 15th debut anniversary this year with this studio album which will open a new chapter in the group's career.

The band established a strong position in the K-pop industry with irreplaceable trendy music and outstanding performances.

SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 and is recognized for its contemporary rhythm and electro-pop sound.

The members of SHINee, both as individuals and as a group, have been broadening their repertoire, expanding into diverse fields such as acting, show hosting and musicals.

The band currently consists of four members -- Onew Key, Minho and Taemin, as Jonghyun died in 2017.

Ahead of their comeback, SHINee is scheduled to hold its sixth standalone concert in Seoul on June 23-25.

This concert, “Perfect Illumination,” will see the veterans go live in front of local fans for the first time in almost seven years.

Preorders of SHINee’s eighth studio album, “HARD,” open on Thursday.