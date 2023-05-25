 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

[New in Korean] Bora Chung walks line between romance and horror in previously unreleased debut novel

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : May 27, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : May 27, 2023 - 16:01
“The Fox” by Bora Chung (Potion)
“The Fox” by Bora Chung (Potion)

“The Fox”

Bora Chung

Potion

Bora Chung, author of “Cursed Bunny,” a 2022 Booker Prize International finalist, has finally released her unpublished debut work, “The Fox.” Despite winning the prize in the mobile category of the 2008 Digital Literature Awards, which was discontinued in 2012, the book never made it to print.

Now published by Potion, a genre literature imprint of Itta Publishing, the novel is a reinterpretation of the tale of a nine-tailed fox, commonly known as “gumiho,” from Korean folklore, which can freely transform into a beautiful woman who sets out to seduce men and eat their liver.

The story embodies a unique blend of romantic comedy, fantasy and horror: Gi-jun, a private academy instructor who commutes on the late-night bus, falls in love with Ji-eun, a nine-tailed fox working as a makeup artist, nurse and an instructor, but soon ghosts start to threaten the main characters.

Chung’s narrative goes beyond the typical legend-inspired tale, as she delves into the intricate and complicated aspects of love. The readers are left questioning whether Gi-jun truly loves Ji-eun, if he is bewitched. Or from the fox’s perspective, does she genuinely love Gi-jun.

Chung wrote in the author’s note that she first wrote the story while her grandmother was hospitalized due to a stroke. “The Fox” serves as an ode to her grandmother, who appears as Gi-jun’s grandmother in the story. She opposes his marriage to the fox out of concern for his well-being, but collapses, leading Gi-jun to struggle to save her life.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114