[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pohang International Fire and Light Festival The Pohang International Fire and Light Festival is scheduled to be held at Hyeongsangang Sports Park from May 26-28 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. The three-day event offers a spectacular fireworks competition, parade and a concert featuring vocalists Lee Mu-jin, HYNN and more. Teams from four countries -- South Korea, Sweden, Italy and the Philippines are taking part in the competition that takes place at 9 p.m. on May 27. More information can be found at http://festival.phcf.or.kr.

Yeoju Geumsa Chamoe Festival The 17th edition of the Geumsa Chamoe Festival will take place at Geunlin Park in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, starting from May 26 to 28. The three-day festival promotes one of city’s beloved specialty chamoe, or Korean melon, with various hands-on activities. Visitors can not only pick up chamoe, but also taste the samples. Other programs, including an amateur singing competition, fashion show and chamoe eating contest, are set to entertain the festival lovers as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival, Seocheon The 33rd edition of the Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held from June 9 to 11 at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. The event seeks to continue the tradition of Hansan ramie, or “mosi,” weaving which is listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival offers an opportunity to experience weaving traditional Korean natural fibers and trying on mosi clothing. Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, will be presented as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.

Gokseong International Rose Festival This year’s Gokseong International Rose Festival, which started on May 20, is scheduled to run through May 29 at Seomjingang Train Village’s Rose Park in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province. The festival welcomes the tourists with a total of 1,004 rose varieties from around the word. Flower lovers can enjoy the vibrant beauty of roses while riding on a railbike or taking the photos with the splendid rose field as the backdrop. A trot concert, dance performance, quiz show and other programs are set to entertain visitors as well. Tickets are 5,000 won for adults and 4,500 won for children. Detailed information can be found at www.gokseong.go.kr/tour/festivity/rose.