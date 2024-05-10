Gov't to make efforts to ensure S. Korean firms do not face 'unfair treatment' overseas: FM

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Friday that the government will actively make efforts to help South Korean firms not receive "unfair treatment" in overseas markets.

He made the remark during his meeting with Science Minister Lee Jong-ho as the foreign and science ministries newly created a consultative body to promptly discuss and share relevant policies in the artificial intelligence and digital sectors.

The meeting was held ahead of the upcoming AI summit, which Seoul is set to co-host with Britain on May 21-22.

"(The government) will actively respond, while closely consulting with companies, to ensure that our companies' overseas businesses and investments do not face unfair treatment, in addition to leading international technological norms," Cho said.

His remarks came as Tokyo has implicitly pressured local tech giant Naver. to relinquish control over the popular Line messenger app in Japan following a significant data breach compromising user information.

Earlier this year, Japan's ministry of internal affairs and communications issued the administrative guidance to LY, regarding the data leak, urging it to decrease its capital dependence on Naver.

LY, the operator of Line, Japan's top mobile messenger, and internet portal Yahoo Japan, is controlled by A Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between Naver and Japan's SoftBank Group.

Seoul's ministry said the Friday meeting was not arranged to respond to the recent controversy surrounding the Line messenger app. (Yonhap)