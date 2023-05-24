 Back To Top
National

Fire breaks out in apartment complex after woman deep-fries caterpillars

By Park Soong-joo
Published : May 24, 2023 - 11:36       Updated : May 24, 2023 - 11:36
Image of a burnt kitchen after a fire in Bucheon on Tuesday (Bucheon Fire Department)
Image of a burnt kitchen after a fire in Bucheon on Tuesday (Bucheon Fire Department)

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, causing 51 residents to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at 7:52 p.m. from a kitchen on the 10th floor of a 12-story building when a woman in her 40s started deep-frying caterpillars.

The fire department dispatched 54 firefighters and 25 fire trucks and was able to put out the fire within 19 minutes.

The fire is estimated to have caused 320,000 won ($242) in property damage.

The authorities believe that moisture from the caterpillars coming into contact with hot oil led to the fire.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
