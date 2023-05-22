 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Gov’t to enhance public energy firms’ financial status by raising rates next year: minister

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 20:01       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 20:01
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee in Yeouido, Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee in Yeouido, Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s finance minister said Monday the government will improve the financial status of debt-laden public energy companies by raising rates to an acceptable level next year.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee.

“It will take time for public energy companies to retrieve accounts receivable and make a turnaround. Experts expect Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) to swing to an operating profit in the third quarter (of 2023) and post an operating profit for the whole of 2024,” he said.

Last week, the government said it will raise electricity rates and gas prices by 5.3 percent for the second quarter starting May 16 to reflect rising global energy costs.

In 2022, KEPCO’s debt reached 192.8 trillion won (US$146 billion), jumping by 47 trillion won from a year earlier, while Korea Gas Corp.'s debt rose 17.5 trillion won to 52 trillion won during the same period.

KEPCO’s net losses widened to 24.42 trillion won last year from 5.22 trillion won a year earlier due to increased electricity purchasing costs.

Its operating losses also deepened to 32.6 trillion won from 5.85 trillion won, while sales rose 18 percent to 71.27 trillion won from 60.67 trillion won. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114