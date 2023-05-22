 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Police officer arrested for having sex with minor

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 22, 2023 - 14:49       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 14:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

An incumbent police officer has been arrested for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court said Sunday it had issued an arrest warrant for the police officer under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of rape against a middle school student. The court added that the warrant was issued against the suspect to prevent the officer from fleeing.

The police officer was summoned on Thursday on accusations of requesting inappropriate videos and prostitution with another minor.

The policeman, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly met the middle school student through social media earlier this year and had sex with her on several occasions at locations near the northern Gyeonggi area, south of Seoul.

Under the country’s criminal law, an adult aged 19 or above can be punished if they have sex with a minor under 16, regardless of sexual consent.

According to reports, the police officer later admitted to his wrongdoing after the victim’s family sought legal action. The police have also taken disciplinary action against the officer by suspending him from duty.

Police are conducting further investigations into the case by launching a search and seizure in his residence to gather evidence to prove the accuracy of the allegations.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114