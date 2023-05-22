Police officer arrested for having sex with minor

An incumbent police officer has been arrested for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court said Sunday it had issued an arrest warrant for the police officer under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of rape against a middle school student. The court added that the warrant was issued against the suspect to prevent the officer from fleeing.

The police officer was summoned on Thursday on accusations of requesting inappropriate videos and prostitution with another minor.

The policeman, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly met the middle school student through social media earlier this year and had sex with her on several occasions at locations near the northern Gyeonggi area, south of Seoul.

Under the country’s criminal law, an adult aged 19 or above can be punished if they have sex with a minor under 16, regardless of sexual consent.

According to reports, the police officer later admitted to his wrongdoing after the victim’s family sought legal action. The police have also taken disciplinary action against the officer by suspending him from duty.

Police are conducting further investigations into the case by launching a search and seizure in his residence to gather evidence to prove the accuracy of the allegations.