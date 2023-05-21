 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea, Germany to sign military pact

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 21, 2023 - 22:57       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 22:57
Scholz (Reuters-Yonhap)
Scholz (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea and Germany agreed on Sunday to sign a military pact to streamline supply chains involving the two countries’ defense industries. The deal could share military secrets of each others's countries

The summit, which took place in Seoul following the two leaders’ participation in the Group of Seven summit in Japan, is the latest of Yoon’s efforts to partner with democracies to put checks on the North.

“Germany understands the issues involving the Korean Peninsula because it experienced its unification 33 years ago,” Yoon said.

The Korean president added that the two countries would sign a military pact to streamline supply chains involving the two countries’ defense industries.

Hours ahead of the summit, Scholz toured the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, in a show of unity to support Seoul's push to deter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Seoul and Berlin will expand economic ties as well, Yoon added, saying they would step up trade and investment in cutting-edge technologies involving hydrogen, chips and clean energy.

Seoul will also join a Berlin-led initiative for joint action on climate change, according to Yoon.

“Looking back exchanges between South Korea and Germany over the past years, the two countries have seen ties grow over not only common economic interests but people-to-people exchanges,” Scholz said.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114