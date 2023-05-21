S. Korea, Germany to sign military pact

South Korea and Germany agreed on Sunday to sign a military pact to streamline supply chains involving the two countries’ defense industries. The deal could share military secrets of each others's countries

The summit, which took place in Seoul following the two leaders’ participation in the Group of Seven summit in Japan, is the latest of Yoon’s efforts to partner with democracies to put checks on the North.

“Germany understands the issues involving the Korean Peninsula because it experienced its unification 33 years ago,” Yoon said.

The Korean president added that the two countries would sign a military pact to streamline supply chains involving the two countries’ defense industries.

Hours ahead of the summit, Scholz toured the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, in a show of unity to support Seoul's push to deter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Seoul and Berlin will expand economic ties as well, Yoon added, saying they would step up trade and investment in cutting-edge technologies involving hydrogen, chips and clean energy.

Seoul will also join a Berlin-led initiative for joint action on climate change, according to Yoon.

“Looking back exchanges between South Korea and Germany over the past years, the two countries have seen ties grow over not only common economic interests but people-to-people exchanges,” Scholz said.