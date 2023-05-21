Yoon says Kishida's visit to memorial stone for Koreans 'courageous'

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) and first lady Kim Keon Hee, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from right) and first lady Kishida, lay a wreath at the memorial for Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Sunday his counterpart Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would be "remembered for his courageous actions in laying the groundwork for a peaceful future" after their joint visit to the cenotaph commemorating Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

They visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park early in the morning to pay their respects to the Korean victims, in prior to the bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The two laid flowers at the cenotaph and bowed in silence for about 10 seconds.

"This is the first instance where the leaders of both countries have jointly paid their respects (to the Korean victims), and it is also the first time a Korean president has paid tribute at the cenotaph," he said as opening remarks at the summit.

"Our visit together today will be remembered as Kishida’s courageous act to prepare for a peaceful future while conveying his condolences to the Korean atomic bomb victims,” he said.

Yoon also expressed his gratitude for Kishida for “showing courage and determination” during the summit in Seoul early this month, where Kishida expressed his heartfelt sorrow for the Korean laborers who worked in Japanese companies during Japan's rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The cenotaph serves as a memorial for approximately 20,000 Koreans who were brought to Hiroshima as forced laborers and died in the atomic bombing of 1945. The monument was erected across the peace park in 1970 and it was moved into the park in 1999.

The inscription on the tombstone reads, "The number of Korean victims, representing 10 percent of Hiroshima's 200,000 citizens, is a figure that must not be ignored."

Yoon hoped Korean and Japan would further deepen cooperation on global agenda, including economic security based on the results of the G-7 summit.

Regarding the joint visit to the memorial, Kishida said, “I think it was a very important event for peace between Korea and Japan and for peace and prosperity in the world. At the same time, we will visit the memorial stone with other leaders and have many conversations.”

“This is the third meeting with President Yoon in two months,” he added. “I think we are showing progress in Japan-Korea relations between our leaders.

The two leaders had bilateral summits in Tokyo in March and in Seoul in early this month to restore the two countries' "shuttle diplomacy.”