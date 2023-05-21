Yoon, Zelenskyy hold talks for 1st time

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (second from right) exchange words during the meeting of G-7, partner countries and Ukraine in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time in Hiroshima, Japan, on the sidelines of an expanded Group of Seven summit session on Sunday.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he "thanked (Korea) for the humanitarian and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine in particular, for demining vehicles."

He added that he had "briefed (Yoon) on the situation at the front and how Ukraine is repelling full-scale aggression of Russia."

The meeting was arranged upon Ukraine's request, Yoon's spokesperson said Sunday before the talks, and Seoul's response to Zelenskyy's proposal -- potentially humanitarian as well as military aid to Ukraine -- will be made "based on our own principle and merit," the spokesperson added.

The presidents were meeting for the first time since the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Yoon was elected in March that year.

This came about a month after Yoon hinted at shifting his stance against supplying arms to Ukraine in an interview with Reuters on April 19 and another with NBC on April 25, should the Kremlin commit "large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war."

Prior to meeting with Yoon, Zelenskyy spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, according to his Twitter account.

The Ukrainian leader made a surprise in-person appearance at the city over 670 kilometers west of Tokyo on Saturday via a French airplane, as he was expected to appear only virtually.

He landed just after the G-7 summit leaders issued a statement denouncing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and met G-7 leaders there.

Zelenskyy announced that he attended the G-7 summit to "attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine" to strengthen its defense, long-term support programs, finance and economy as part of the war-torn country's "Peace Formula."

"There have been attempts to ignore and disregard what we value," Zelenskyy noted on his Twitter account Sunday, calling for G-7 member nations' concerted efforts to ward off Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Anyone who might want to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the response will be. ... Democracy needs more. I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy."

Also on Saturday, Zelenskyy on Twitter hailed the decision of the US to support joint F-16 fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots.

Earlier this week, Yoon met Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul.

On Tuesday, Zelenska asked for Seoul's support within its capacity, telling Yoon that she understands the country's challenges in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.

Seoul has long insisted on only humanitarian aid to Ukraine, effectively rejecting Kyiv request's for lethal weapons.

The G-7 summit was attended by Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union. This year's expanded session invited leaders of eight nonmember countries, including South Korea, Australia and Vietnam.