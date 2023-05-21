 Back To Top
National

Yoon to meet Zelenskyy for 1st time at G-7

By Korea Herald
Published : May 21, 2023 - 09:20       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 09:42
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left, Yonhap) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP-Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left, Yonhap) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP-Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time in Hiroshima on Sunday, according to Yoon's officials.

The meeting is set to take place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit. The Ukrainian leader arrived in the Japanese city on Saturday. The meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, they said.

The meeting comes less than a week after Yoon met Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul.

On Tuesday, Zelenska asked for Seoul's support within its capacity, telling Yoon that she understands the country's difficulties in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.

South Korea has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, rejecting Kyiv request's for lethal weapons.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
