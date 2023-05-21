Yoon, Japan PM hold summit in Hiroshima

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands during a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

HIROSHIMA -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit in Hiroshima on Sunday, their third meeting in two months as bilateral relations thaw.

The latest meeting came on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, while the previous two were held in Tokyo in March and then in Seoul earlier this month during bilateral visits by Yoon and Kishida, respectively.

Bilateral relations have warmed significantly since Seoul offered in March to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor on its own without asking for contributions from Japanese firms.

Earlier in the day, Yoon and Kishida paid tribute to Korean victims of the 1945 Hiroshima atomic bombing by visiting a cenotaph for the victims at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. (Yonhap)