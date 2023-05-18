 Back To Top
Business

Samsung SDS targets global reach with Cello Square

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 18, 2023 - 14:09       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 15:58
Samsung SDS Executive Vice President O Koo-il speaks at a press conference at the company headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Samsung SDS)
Samsung SDS Executive Vice President O Koo-il speaks at a press conference at the company headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Samsung SDS)

Samsung SDS announced Thursday the company’s plan to upgrade Cello Square, its digital forwarding platform offering one-stop freight shipping solutions, and tap deeper into the global market, through further digitalization.

The IT solution provider affiliated with Samsung Group also explained that it has added new service functions to Cello Square -- data analysis, automation and a carbon emission tracker -- to make it more convenient for clients.

“Cello Square will lead Samsung SDS’ logistics business, to allow clients quick and accurate access to information and process orders and shipments by themselves,” Samsung SDS Executive Vice President O Koo-il said in a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.

“We will expand our Cello Square business in the major importer countries -- the United States and Europe -- and then further expand the network to go global," O said.

As of the first half of this year, the company operates Cello Square in 13 countries. The company said it will increase to 16 countries in the second half of this year, and then aim to build its network in 30 countries next year.

The digital platform is designed to provide a one-stop solution for companies of all sizes to reduce the difficulties they face in keeping up with complicated export and import procedures.

With just a couple of mouse clicks, users are provided with an optimal logistics plan for the type of cargo they are shipping with accurate cost estimates. They can easily make reservations for the delivery of the goods they are selling, and track real-time where their goods are.

O underscored that the new Cello Square expands on its original service to simplify complicated logistics by providing a platform tracking the process end-to-end -- from taking orders to the shipping and delivery of items.

Using digital technologies, the company said its upgraded Cello Square will provide a more accurate cost estimate, as it has forged partnerships with companies specializing in tariffs and logistics tracking.

Clients will also be able to plan their business operations better, as Cello Square provides them with comprehensive information on inventories, the company added.

"From conventional freight forwarding services, we want to go a step further, beyond forwarding to enhance visibility by offering the real-time processing of a shipment," Choi Bong-ki, vice president leading the Cello Square Strategy Team said.

On market prospects, the executive vice president said the industry will continue to see sluggish demand, with the volume of imports and exports expected to stay at current levels until next year.

The company witnessed its sales fall 18.9 percent to 3.4 trillion won in the first quarter of this year, and operating profit posted at 194.3 billion won, down 29 percent on-year.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
