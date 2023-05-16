3rd generation K-pop girl group Twice still adored in Japan

Twice performs its world tour gigs at the Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, Japan on May 13-14 (JYP Entertainment)

The third-generation K-pop girl group Twice continues to be loved by many in Japan.

Last weekend, Twice became the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert at a stadium in Japan.

Tickets to the nine-member group’s two-day concert at the Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, Japan were sold out.

These gigs were part of the Japanese leg of Twice's world tour “Ready to Be.”

Next up are the act’s gigs at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday.

Around 220,000 fans are expected to be present at the girls’ four world tour concerts in Japan.

In March 2019, Twice also took the title of the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert at a dome in Japan.

They were the first foreign artists to take the least amount of time since debut to hold a gig at the Tokyo Dome and the first to sell out its tickets three times in a row.

Living up to its popularity in Japan, Twice is expecting to release its new Japanese single album “Hare Hare” on May 31.

This is the 10th single for the group to release in Japan.

The act is also looking forwards to launching its first subunit, Misamo, in the country on July 26.

Misamo consists of the group's three Japanese members -- Mina, Sana and Momo.

Prior to their debut as Misamo, Mina, Sana and Momo released the track “Bouquet” as part of the soundtrack to TV Asahi’s Friday night drama series “Liaison -- Children’s Heart Clinic” on Jan. 25.

The song was praised for its warm and mellow vocals that match well with the atmosphere of the drama.

“Bouquet” topped Line Music’s daily chart in Japan on Jan. 26 and 27, as well as the weekly chart from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.