[Test Drive] Face-lifted Rexton boasts powered toughness

KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor, is hoping to expand the market size of its long-beloved large sports utility vehicle Rexton and pickup truck Rexton Sports with the latest face-lifted versions of the two signature brands: Rexton New Arena and Rexton Sports&Khan Culmen.

The automaker held the test drive events for the Rexton New Arena and Rexton Sports&Khan Culmen last week with about 100 South Korean media outlets taking part. The 220-kilometer test drive included winding and off-road courses leading up to the Goseong Unification Observatory in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas.

The upgraded Rexton Sports&Khan Culmen, which is sold as the Musso -- the Korean pickup truck’s original brand name from 2002 -- in overseas markets, donned a better look than the previous generation with slick LED headlamps. The newly designed radiator grill and the LED fog and cornering lamps add more boldness to the face of the SUV-based pickup.

Inside the vehicle, the bigger 12.3-inch infotainment screen that replaced the old 8-inch version stood out as the major attention-getter. The rest of the interior was redesigned to offer a broader viewing angle for the driver. The deck of the pickup can load up to 700 kilograms, according to the automaker.

With the 2.2-liter diesel engine capable of producing up to a maximum of 202 horsepower and maximum torque of 45 kilogram-meters, the Rexton Sports&Khan Culmen accelerated powerfully and smoothly and drove with stability on regular roads. The driving was also relatively quiet, unlike a typical diesel-powered engine which makes loud noises during acceleration.