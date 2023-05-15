Korea raises alert level as quake felt in east coast

South Korea heightened its earthquake alert level by one notch from "blue" to "yellow" as a 4.5 magnitude quake was detected east coast Monday morning, affecting cities on the nation's eastern coast.

The alert level is raised when at least three quakes are detected in a specific area within a short range of time, and calls for a cooperation between several government bodies on the issue, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's office said in a statement.

Han urged the Interior Ministry to inspect the nation's resilience against earthquakes. He also called on the industry, science and land ministers to monitor the operation of critical infrastructure for power supply, telecommunication and traffic.

The upgrade came three weeks after the Interior Ministry issued a "blue" alert -- the lowest on the scale of four -- on April 25. Since then, four quakes stronger than magnitude 3, including Sunday's 3.1-magnitude quake, took place over the course of three weeks within a 50-kilometer radius of the epicenter.

Monday's magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred at 6:27 a.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers in the East Sea, 59 kilometers off the coastal city of Donghae, Gangwon Province. It was this year's strongest quake out of 44 detected in Korea so far.

The quake was felt in Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province with the shaking intensity of a level three, meaning people standing inside buildings in the region felt weak but noticeable tremors, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Magnitude is a measurement of earthquake size at the epicenter, while the shaking intensity measures the degree of shaking caused by a quake at a specific place other than the epicenter.

A weaker intensity of tremor was also felt in North Chungcheong Province, according to the authorities.

No injuries or deaths from Monday's quake were expected, but at least 18 tremors were reported in Gangwon Province as of 7:30 a.m.

It was the 22nd-strongest quake ever detected on and around the Korean Peninsula.

Also, it was the strongest quake by magnitude out of the 42 quakes reported in the area since 1978.

Korea experienced its strongest earthquake with the magnitude of 5.9 in 2016 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, causing damages on historical sites and artifacts and disruptions of telecommunication operations. It was followed by a 5.4-magnitude quake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, in 2017.