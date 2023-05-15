 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Korea raises alert level as quake felt in east coast

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 15, 2023 - 11:46       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 12:00
A rocky scenery of South Korea's east coast (123rf)
A rocky scenery of South Korea's east coast (123rf)

South Korea heightened its earthquake alert level by one notch from "blue" to "yellow" as a 4.5 magnitude quake was detected east coast Monday morning, affecting cities on the nation's eastern coast.

The alert level is raised when at least three quakes are detected in a specific area within a short range of time, and calls for a cooperation between several government bodies on the issue, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's office said in a statement.

Han urged the Interior Ministry to inspect the nation's resilience against earthquakes. He also called on the industry, science and land ministers to monitor the operation of critical infrastructure for power supply, telecommunication and traffic.

The upgrade came three weeks after the Interior Ministry issued a "blue" alert -- the lowest on the scale of four -- on April 25. Since then, four quakes stronger than magnitude 3, including Sunday's 3.1-magnitude quake, took place over the course of three weeks within a 50-kilometer radius of the epicenter.

Monday's magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred at 6:27 a.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers in the East Sea, 59 kilometers off the coastal city of Donghae, Gangwon Province. It was this year's strongest quake out of 44 detected in Korea so far.

The quake was felt in Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province with the shaking intensity of a level three, meaning people standing inside buildings in the region felt weak but noticeable tremors, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Magnitude is a measurement of earthquake size at the epicenter, while the shaking intensity measures the degree of shaking caused by a quake at a specific place other than the epicenter.

A weaker intensity of tremor was also felt in North Chungcheong Province, according to the authorities.

No injuries or deaths from Monday's quake were expected, but at least 18 tremors were reported in Gangwon Province as of 7:30 a.m.

It was the 22nd-strongest quake ever detected on and around the Korean Peninsula.

Also, it was the strongest quake by magnitude out of the 42 quakes reported in the area since 1978.

Korea experienced its strongest earthquake with the magnitude of 5.9 in 2016 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, causing damages on historical sites and artifacts and disruptions of telecommunication operations. It was followed by a 5.4-magnitude quake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, in 2017.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114