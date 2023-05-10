 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Concern grows over continuous earthquakes in East Sea

Experts say it is too early to worry about large disasters, but precautions needed

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 10, 2023 - 15:52       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 15:52
The image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake that struck near Donghae, Gangwon Province, early Wednesday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)
The image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake that struck near Donghae, Gangwon Province, early Wednesday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck at 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday, 4 kilometers southeast of Donghae, Gangwon Province. The earthquake was followed by a magnitude 0.8 tremor 13 minutes later, bringing it to a total of 43 earthquakes around the area this year.

Experts said it is not yet time to worry about tremendous disasters, but noted that certain changes in earthquake trends surrounding the Korean Peninsula have been observed.

Of the 43 earthquakes that occurred in Donghae, Gangwon Province, this year, 13 earthquakes had a magnitude of 2.0 or higher, and the other 30 earthquakes were micro-earthquakes weaker than 2.0, according to the Korea Methodological Agency.

The strongest was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred on April 25 in waters 50 kilometers northeast of Donghae, Gangwon Province. This type of earthquake – a series of relatively small earthquakes clustered within a small area and short period -- is called an "earthquake swarm," according to the KMA.

Structural geology professor Kim Young-Seog of Pukyong National University's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences said earthquake swarms can be a precursor to larger earthquakes.

“If we mark the location of recent earthquakes on a map, they form lines, which means that the possibility of a single fault being shaken repeatedly is considerable," Kim told The Korea Herald.

"The fault, which receive stress due to continuous tremor, might cause major earthquake at some point. It is clear that we have to keep an eye on the trend.” Kim, based on historical records, had predicted an earthquake before the 5.8 magnitude Gyeongju earthquake in 2016.

But at the same time, Kim added that earthquake swarms have not always led to huge earthquakes. Earthquake swarms had been detected in 2013, during which 60 earthquakes struck waters near Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, and in 2020, when there were 70 earthquakes in waters near Haenam, South Jeolla Province. Both earthquake swarms did not lead to large disasters.

Kim also explained that the fault responsible for recent earthquake swarms seems to be relatively small compared to major faults in the East Sea, which alleviates the concern over impending large disasters.

"Major faults in the East Sea, which are able to cause large earthquakes that could affect inland, appear in the north-south direction, while the locations of recent earthquakes are distributed in the north-east direction," he said.

Professor Hong Tae-kyung, director of the Earth System Sciences Research Center at Yonsei University, echoed Kim’s claim that it is too early to say any disaster is coming, but said recent earthquakes happening around the Korean Peninsula have been different from the past.

According to Hong, the recent earthquakes can be divided in two groups: ones happening at sea about 50 km away from land, and ones happening on land. Hong explained that two group of earthquakes are located on different faults, but both have unusual characteristics.

“Both earthquake swarms and earthquakes happening in relatively deep areas -- more than a depth of 20 km -- were not easily found around the Korean Peninsula historically, but recent tremors are showing both characteristics. This change has been witnessed since the Tohoku earthquake in 2011, an earthquake with a devastating magnitude of 9.1 and more than 15,000 casualties,” explained Hong.

The Tohoku earthquake has stretched the Korean Peninsula, about 3 centimeters from east to west, making it relatively unstable land, Hong said.

"Although we cannot affirm that a large disaster is coming up, certainly meaningful changes have been made under the Korean Peninsula, and we should keep an eye on it,” said Hong.

Seo Yong-seok, a professor at the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at Chungbuk National University, said "there is no such thing as ‘100 percent sure’" in predicting earthquakes, but added that there has been enough momentum to warrant thorough precaution of major earthquakes.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114