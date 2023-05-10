 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Mass shootings in US

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 11, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 08:00

A gunman shot and killed eight people and injured several others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday.

A Korean American couple and their 3-year-old son were among those killed in Texas mall massacre. Another 6-year-old boy was wounded and hospitalized.

The massacre is among the latest in at least 202 mass shootings recorded in the United States this year, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive. The group defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
